Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Research Report 2022

The global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) market was valued at 7345.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 17% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) has become an important and essential IP that adds flexibility to electronic products and helps accelerate time-to-market. UMC (Incl. Fujitsu) offers state-of-the-art embedded non-volatile solutions to meet a variety of embedded system applications. High quality embedded non-volatile memories (eFuse, eOTP, eMTP, eE2 PROM and eFlash) can be used for trimming, redundancy, data encryption, ID, coding and programming.There are many types of eNVM available in the market, differentiated by their endurance. For example, eFlash, eE2 PROM and eMTP can be programmed multiple times, whereas eOTP and eFuse can only be programmed once. eE2 PROM has excellent endurance among these five solutions, but the trade-off is larger macro size within high density memory. To leverage density and cost, eFlash and eE2 PROM are recommended for those high density NVM applications such smart card, SIM card, MCU, etc. On the other hand, eMTP and eOTP can be recommended for medium density NVM applications such PMIC and display driver IC. For lower density eNVM requirements in general purpose applications, eFuse is suggested. Key players in the global ENVM market include companies dominating the market include TSMC, GlobalFoundries, UMC, SMIC, Samsung, HHGrace, TowerJazz, Microchip Technology, TI, etc. TSMC occupied over 50% of the market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

TSMC

Globalfoundries

UMC

SMIC

Samsung

HHGrace

TowerJazz

Microchip Technology

TI

By Types:

eFlash

eE2PROM

eOTP/eMTP

eFRAM

eMRAM

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

IoT

Telecommunications

Automotive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 eFlash

1.4.3 eE2PROM

1.4.4 eOTP/eMTP

1.4.5 eFRAM

1.4.6 eMRAM

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 IoT

1.5.4 Telecommunications

1.5.5 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market

1.8.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

