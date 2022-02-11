France Oral Care Market To Be Driven By A Growing Demand For Oral Care Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘France Oral Care Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the France oral care market, assessing the market based on its segments, distribution channels, and major regional markets. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/france-oral-care-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.44 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 1 %

Along with Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, France is one of Europe’s leading dental care markets. As a result, the French market’s expansion pulls the European market forward as well. Between 2021 and 2026, the European oral care market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 3.3 per cent, reaching USD 13.9 billion in 2026. Due to the rising prevalence of diseases such as dental caries, periodontal disorders, and dental (acid) erosion, the European market is being driven by a growing awareness of oral hygiene. Caries affects over 100% of the adult European population aged 35 to 45 years, although only 20-90 per cent of the continent’s youngsters are affected. Countries in Europe are progressively implementing efforts backed by governments, particular communities, or both to improve dental hygiene and prevent the occurrence of dental disorders in order to battle the growth in dental health problems.

The promotion of oral hygiene throughout all age groups in France is assisting the regional market. Oral health education programmes aimed at schoolchildren, as well as community interventions around the country, will help the business develop even more. The Union Française pour la Santé Bucco-Denttaire (UFSBD), or the French Union for Oral Health, is the main organisation in charge of creating public awareness about oral health and hygiene issues, as well as promoting ‘prevention consciousness’ among dentists. The organisation focuses on groups that are more vulnerable, such as the elderly, small children, new parents, pregnant women, and others.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Oral care is maintaining dental hygiene by regular brushing, rinsing, and flossing, among other practices, in order to prevent dental illnesses such as tooth decay, gingivitis, and periodontitis.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/france-oral-care-market

The various products on the market can be broadly classified as follows:

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Mouthwash

Denture Products

Dental Accessories

The toothpaste segment can be further divided into:

Paste

Powder

Gel

Polish

Toothbrushes can be bifurcated into:

Electric

Manual

Mouthwashes can also be divided into:

Medicated

Non-medicated kinds

The common denture products available in the market are:

Fixatives

Cleaners

Others

Popular dental accessories in the market:

Dental flosses

Breath fresheners

Cosmetic dental products

Tongue scrapers

Others

These dental hygiene products are easily accessible through distribution channels such as:

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Speciality stores

Convenience stores

Online retailers

Others

Major regional markets in France:

Île-de-France

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Occitania

Hauts-de-France

Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Grand Est

Others

Market Trends

The ageing population is a major driving force in the oral care market in Europe, as the elderly are more susceptible to dental illnesses such as dental caries and periodontitis. In Europe, dental caries affects between 5% and 51% of those aged 65 to 74. On the other hand, periodontitis, a disease that inflames the gums, affects almost 70% to 80% of the European population between the ages of 60 and 65. France, like the rest of Europe, is experiencing an ageing population. Nearly a third of the country’s population will be over the age of 60 by 2060, with around 5 million people over the age of 85. As a result, France’s dental hygiene programmes are geared at the elderly, with the goal of educating not only the elderly but also their families and carers about the importance of dental health. As a result, the dental care industry in the country is growing. The ageing population will also boost demand for specialised teeth whitening treatments, as teeth lose their lustre as they age due to the darkening of the dentin and the loss of the enamel.

France’s oral care sector is fueled by the country’s burgeoning fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. With the growing trend toward premium items, the country’s sector will be given even more of a push to flourish. The market is also being propelled forward by the expanding distribution sector. Not only in France but also throughout Europe, the internet retail channel is rapidly becoming an important distribution route for dental hygiene goods. Mouthwash, in particular, is seeing an increase in demand among the various products. Organic products are also becoming more popular among French consumers, prompting large industry players to invest in items containing natural ingredients.

Latest News on France Oral Care [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/france-oral-care-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble France S.A.S, Unilever France S.A., Pierre Fabre Oral Care, Johnson & Johnson Health Beauty France SAS, GlaxoSmithKline France, Ranir, Henkel France S.A.S, Coslys Products and Bolton Group S.r.l. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:-

Middle East and Africa Dairy Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dairy-market-in-middle-east-and-africa

Global Speciality Paper Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/specialty-paper-market

North America Sorbitol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-sorbitol-market-report

Asia Pacific Carbon Black Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-carbon-black-market

Phenol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/phenol-market-report

Introducing Procurement Intelligence Services of EMR Inc.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.