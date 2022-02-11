Global 5G IoT Market To Be Driven By The Robust Investments Into The Adoption Of Advanced Digital Technology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global 5G IoT Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global 5g iot market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, technology, end-user, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 53 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 74.19%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 42.34 Billion

The growth in the global market for 5G IoT is being driven by the rising market penetration of IoT connected devices and the increasing demand for enhanced connectivity in order to provide seamless communication between these devices. In addition, the demand for 5th generation is also rising for its ability to support a massive number of devices, low-latency, and high speed and bandwidth. As a result of enhanced connectivity between devices, various end-use industries including healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and construction, among others utilise IoT in various applications, and hence augmenting the growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Segmentation

IoT or the internet of things technology is the extension of internet connectivity to physical objects for everyday use. It is an advanced digital technology that connects and delivers data across different devices through wireless technology like 5G. 5G refers to the 5th generation of wireless technology with reduced latency to allow for real time communication and improved data transfer.

Explore the full report with the table of contents

On the basis of component, the market can be divided into:

Hardware

Platform

Connectivity

Services

The services segment can be further segmented into professional services and managed services.

Based on technology, the market can be categorised into:

Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)

Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN)

On the basis of end-user, the market can be fragmented into:

Manufacturing

Smart Cities

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Enterprises/Corporates

Smart Homes

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Mining

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rise in the global market for 5G IoT is expected to be driven by the gradual adoption of smart home infrastructure with IoT connected devices such as HVAC systems, air conditioners, and security systems, among others. In addition to this, owing to robust investments towards the development of advanced digital technology and the rising emergence of smart cities in various economies is expected to have a positive influence over the market growth of 5G IoT for enhanced communication, better storage capabilities, and unapparelled speed thereby furthering the market growth. As a result of robust spending on advanced technologies and the increasing market penetration of consumer appliances like smartphones, the market is further anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

Latest News on Global 5G IoT

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nokia Corporation, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

