Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market To Be Driven By Increasing Importance And Demand For Analytical Methods In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global laboratory gas generators market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 13%

Rapidly expanding technology, growing need for efficiency and safety, and the need for expandable and scalable gas-producing capacity generators are driving the global laboratory gas generators sector. Their appeal among consumers has also grown as a result of their cost-effective and compact design. During the projected period, the gas chromatography segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The global laboratory gas generators market was dominated by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The developing life science sector and growing need for laboratory automation are expected to drive market growth, but a reluctance to replace existing gas production systems with laboratory gas generators will be a major stumbling block to industry progress over the projected period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A laboratory gas generator is a device that delivers a steady stream of purified gas to a device that requires it, such as a gas chromatograph, GC-MS, FTIR, ion mobility spectrometer, gas analyser, environment chamber, or clean, dry gas devices.

The industry can be broadly categorised based on its product types into:

• Hydrogen Gas Generators

• Nitrogen Gas Generators

• Oxygen Gas Generators

• Zero Air Gas Generators

• Purge Gas Generators

• Others

The industry can be divided based on its applications as:

• Gas Chromatography

• Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)

• Gas Analysers

• Spectroscopy

• Others

The industry can be segmented on the basis of its end-uses as:

• Chem/Petrochemical Companies

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Environmental Companies

• Food and Beverage Companies

• Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The increased popularity of analytical techniques in food and drugs approval processes, increasing food safety concerns, rising adoption of laboratory gas generators due to their various advantages over conventional gas cylinders, growing demand for hydrogen gas as an alternative to helium, and increasing R&D spending in the laboratory gas generators market are all driving the market forward. On the other hand, lab customers’ reluctance to replace traditional gas supply methods with modern laboratory gas generators, as well as the availability of reconditioned devices, are projected to limit the market’s growth. There has been a significant growth in total R&D efforts in areas such as life sciences, chemical and petrochemical, and food and beverages, as a result of a greater focus on discovering and providing effective solutions. Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) members invested USD 83 billion in research and development in 2019, making the biopharmaceutical business the most R&D-intensive sector in the United States. Similarly, the European Commission’s new Horizon 2020 framework recommended a budget allocation for research activities of USD 110.99 billion (EUR 100 billion) in the forecast period. The market for laboratory gas generators is dominated by North America. The North American region’s substantial share is mostly due to high R&D spends in the United States and Canada, which has resulted in a higher demand for efficient and modern laboratory equipment.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Parker Hannifin Corporation, Angstrom Advanced Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd, Nel ASA (NLLSF), ErreDue spa, Nitrogenium Innovations & Technologies, F-DGSi, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

