Global High-Speed Camera Market To Be Driven By Technological Advancement In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global High-Speed Camera Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global high-speed camera market, assessing the market based on its segments like spectrum, components, frame rates, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-speed-camera-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 430 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 708.70 Million

There is a shift in the preference from traditional cameras to technologically advanced high-speed cameras. Various industries opting for high-speed cameras for better analysing of events in slow motion is driving the market demand. With the increasing demand, the production is also increasing, which is bringing down the cost associated with high-speed camera components, increasing the demand. Adoption of high-speed infrared cameras in rising need to assess the health of people is also propelling market demand. Various features provided by these cameras including real-time data recording, independent working, high reliability, set speed display, image stability and simple software interface, is also accelerating market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

High speed cameras are a feature-specific type of video camera capable of capturing moving images. These types of cameras are capable of capturing sequences in excess of a 1,000 frames per second or frame rate in excess of 250 frames per second. It is used for recording fast-moving objects as photographic images and the images can be played in slow motions making the details more evident.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-speed-camera-market

On the basis of spectrum, the industry is divided into:

Visible RGB

Infrared

X-Ray

By components, the market is divided into:

Image Sensors

Lens

Processors

Battery

Memory Systems

Fan and Cooling

Others

The various frame rates of high-speed camera include:

1,000-5,000

5,0001-20,000

20,001-100,000

Greater than 100,000

The major applications of the product are:

Entertainment and Media

Sports

Consumer Electronics

Research and Design

Industrial Manufacturing

Military and Defence

Aerospace

Others

The regional markets can be divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Increasing use of high-speed cameras in intelligent traffic system (ITS) is the current market trend. ITS is an advanced system that provides innovative services related to various modes of transportation and traffic management. It enables users to be better informed about the road scenarios making it much safer, more coordinated, and smarter. ITS assists high volume of traffic on the road. They are used to identify traffic violations, objects on highways, traffic monitoring, and for toll collections. Vehicles that pass-through toll gates, the amount is automatically deducted from the account associated with each plate as they are equipped with facilities that enable them to read license plates. Automatic Incident Detection ensures quick responses on accidents and other obstructions, especially in critical locations like tunnels and bridges.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are DEL Imaging Systems, LLC, Photron, iX Cameras Ltd, NAC Image Technology, Inc. and Mikrotron GmbH, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

