Global Medical Collagen Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Medical Collagen market was valued at 169.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.51% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Medical collagen is a commonly used medical consumable in surgery, which can act as a filler, stop bleeding quickly, prevent adhesion, accelerate wound healing and reduce postoperative complications.In neurosurgery, orthopedics, gynecology, general surgery, operating room, etc.The collagen obtained by biological purification from cattle or pigs is white spongy solid and sterilized by cobalt-60 radiation.

Collagen is suitable for surgical residual cavity filling, wound hemostasis, promote wound healing.According to the preparation form of medical collagen, there are mainly two kinds of solution and powder in the commercial market, among which the solution concentration is relatively low, accounting for about 90.52% of the world`s medical collagen.According to the actual application of the downstream and the technical characteristics of the downstream manufacturer`s products to choose the use of different states of products.

By Market Verdors:

DSM

Integra LifeSciences

Collagen Matrix

Encoll

Stryker

Collagen Solutions

Innocoll GmbH

Symatese

Sunmax

Victory Biotech Co., Ltd.

TaikeBio

Trauer

BIOT Biology

By Types:

Collagen Powder

Collagen Fluid

By Applications:

Collagen – based Bone Graft Replacement

Wound Dressing

Skin Substitute

Cosmetic Facial Skin Implants

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Medical Collagen Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Collagen Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Collagen Powder

1.4.3 Collagen Fluid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Collagen Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Collagen – based Bone Graft Replacement

1.5.3 Wound Dressing

1.5.4 Skin Substitute

1.5.5 Cosmetic Facial Skin Implants

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Medical Collagen Market

1.8.1 Global Medical Collagen Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Medical Collagen Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Medical Collagen Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Medical Collagen Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Medical Collagen Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Medical Collagen Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Medical Collagen Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

