Global Winter Tire Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Winter Tire market was valued at 1148.19 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Winter tires are tires designed for use in colder weather, snow and ice. Winter tires have more sipes than summer tires, increasing traction on snow and ice. Tires designed for winter conditions are optimized to drive at temperatures below 7 C (45 F). They are an alternative to the use of snow chains.Winter tires are usually tires with a different rubber composition from all-weather (all-season) tires. Cold-weather tires include a greater percentage of natural rubber and silica so there is not as much hardening as found in synthetic rubber in cold conditions: they provide better traction at lower temperatures.

Winter tires provide more small-tread areas, increasing traction on snow and, in wet conditions, allowing water to escape from under the tire more easily. This reduces the risk of hydroplaning. Snow/winter tires start to perform better than summer or all-season tires if temperature falls below 7C (45F), as the rubber compounds in the latter harden resulting to decreasing grip even on dry pavement Interestingly one achieves maximum grip on packed snow if the slippage/wheel spinis 40-50%, i.e. one should turn off the traction control in most modern cars for maximum traction. Studded tires with metal pins that protrude from the tire can greatly reduce skidding and accidents on snow or ice-covered roads. In much of Scandinavia, Canada, and the US, winter tires may have metal studs to improve grip on packed snow or ice, but such tires are prohibited in certain other jurisdictions because of the damage they cause to the road surface. A tire is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel`s rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance.

Most tires, such as those for automobiles and bicycles, provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock. The materials of modern pneumatic tires are synthetic rubber, natural rubber, fabric and wire, along with carbon black and other chemical compounds. As for the global Winter Tire industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion.

The top 19 manufacturers occupied 75% of market share. The top five manufacturers are Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental, Goodyear and Nokian Tyres which are close to 47% totally in 2016. The Bridgestone, which has 12.32% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Winter Tire industry. The manufacturers following Bridgestone are Michelin and Continental, which respectively has 10.93% and 8.72% market share globally.

By Market Verdors:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Continental

Goodyear

Nokian Tyres

Hankook

Nizhnekamskshina

Pirelli

Cooper Tire

Yokohama

Toyo Tire

Kumho Tire

JSC Cordiant

Zhongce

GITI Tire

Triangle

Apollo

Cheng Shin

Nexen Tire

By Types:

Studded

Studless

By Applications:

Passenger Tires

Light Truck/SUV Tires

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Winter Tire Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Winter Tire Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Studded

1.4.3 Studless

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Winter Tire Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Passenger Tires

1.5.3 Light Truck/SUV Tires

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Winter Tire Market

1.8.1 Global Winter Tire Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Winter Tire Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Winter Tire Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Winter Tire Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Winter Tire Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Winter Tire Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Winter Tire Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Winter Tire Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Winter Tire Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

