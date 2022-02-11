North America Maltodextrin Market To Be Driven By The Growing Food And Beverages Industry During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Maltodextrin Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America maltodextrin market, assessing the market based on its segments like Application, Feedstock, and Regional market among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-maltodextrin-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 1.02 million metric tons

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 1.33 million metric tons

The growing food and beverage industry, which accounts for approximately 60% of worldwide maltodextrin applications, is driving the market. Maltodextrin is in high demand in downstream goods such as ice cream, milk powder, and quick beverages, among others. In artificial sweeteners, maltodextrin is employed as a bulking agent. Maltodextrin’s market is influenced by the climate of its feedstock. Maize is the most common maltodextrin feedstock in North America, with the United States being the world’s biggest corn producer. In the 2017-2018 crop year, the United States produced 371 million metric tonnes of maize, accounting for around 36% of global production.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Maltodextrin is a starch-based meal that is easily digestive, absorbs as rapidly as glucose, and can be sweet or tasteless. It’s commonly utilised in the making of soft drinks and toffees. Maltodextrin is a polysaccharide that is frequently used in cuisine. It is made from partial hydrolysis of different starches, such as corn, rice, potato, wheat, mandioc, and others, with a DE content of less than 20%. It generally comes in the form of a white hygroscopic spray-dried powder. Maltodextrin’s technological hurdles are quite low, resulting in a low market concentration rate. The rising demand for GMO-free maltodextrin, its increasing entry into veterinary medicine, and its growing use as industrial chemicals are all contributing to the Maltodextrin market’s development.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-maltodextrin-market

On the basis of Application, the North America maltodextrin market is segmented into:

Food and beverages,

Pharmaceutical,

Health and personal care,

Agriculture

Based on Feedstock, the North America maltodextrin market is divided into:

The major regional markets of the North America maltodextrin market are:

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Market Trends

The maltodextrin market in North America is expected to be driven by the region’s developing food and beverage sector. Since maltodextrin is frequently employed as a bulking agent in artificial sweeteners, the increased demand for high-intensity sweeteners will also boost the expansion of the maltodextrin industry on the continent. The area is the global leader in sugar substitutes, accounting for 37% of the market in 2017, with sucralose being the most popular sweetener. The sugar replacement business in the region, and hence the maltodextrin sector, is being pushed by growing concern over the rising number of individuals suffering from obesity. While demand for carbonated soft drinks, where maltodextrin is used extensively, has decreased in the United States, this has been countered by increased demand from abroad countries such as Mexico, resulting in an increase in carbonated beverages export. The alcoholic drinks segment dominates the beverage industry in the United States, which helps the maltodextrin market in the area. The polysaccharide is used to improve the mouthfeel of alcoholic drinks. It’s also used in processed goods like instant noodles, and the United States is one among the world’s major markets for instant noodles.

Latest News on North America Maltodextrin Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/maltodextrin-market-north-america

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cargill Incorporated, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle PLC, Tereos S.A., Grain Processing Corporation, The Agrana Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Global Eggshell Membrane Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/eggshell-membrane-market

Global Omega 3 Supplements Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/omega-3-supplements-market

Global Meat Processing Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/meat-processing-equipment-market

Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.