Global Industrial Hemp Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Industrial Hemp market was valued at 1013.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 14.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Industrial hemp is a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for industrial use. It can be used to make a wide range of products. Along with bamboo, hemp is one of the fastest growing plant on Earth. It was also one of the first plants to be spun into usable fiber 50,000 years ago. It can be refined into a variety of commercial items, including paper, rope, textiles, clothing, biodegradable plastics, paint, insulation, biofuel, food, and animal feed.Global industrial hemp key players include Canopy Growth Corporation, Charlotte`s Web CBD, Aurora Cannabis, Folium Biosciences, Endoca, etc.

Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 30%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe, and Latin America, total have a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, CBD Oil is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Medicine, followed by Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Kazmira

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Charlottes Web CBD

CV Sciences

Folium Biosciences

Endoca

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria

Canopy Growth Corporation

Manitoba Harvest

Hankang (Yunnan) Biotechnology

Yunnan Hansu Biotechnology

Yunnan Hamusen Biology

Kunming BiouNIO Biotechnology

Asan Wuxing Biology

Yunnan Yunxing Biotechnology

Huayun Jinxin Biotechnology

Yunma Biotechnology (Chenguang Biotechnology)

By Types:

CBD Oil

CBD Crystal

By Applications:

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Industrial Hemp Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Hemp Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 CBD Oil

1.4.3 CBD Crystal

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Hemp Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Medical and Pharmaceutical

1.5.3 Food and Beverage

1.5.4 Cosmetics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Industrial Hemp Market

1.8.1 Global Industrial Hemp Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Hemp Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Hemp Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Industrial Hemp Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Hemp Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Industrial Hemp Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Industrial Hemp Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Industrial Hemp Sales Volume

