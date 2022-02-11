LATAM (Latin America) Maltodextrin Market To Be Driven By The Robustly Growing Food And Beverage Industry During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘LATAM (Latin America) Maltodextrin Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the LATAM (Latin America) maltodextrin market, assessing the market based on its segments like Application, Feedstock, and Regional market among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 0.14 million metric tons

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 0.18 million metric tons

The substantially increasing food and beverage industry in Latin America is driving the maltodextrin market. Maltodextrin is used as a food thickening in ice cream, beer, baby formula, potato chips, jerky, and frozen foods, among other things. Its powder is often utilised by bodybuilders and sportsmen as a supplement, as well as in drinks and sweets. The beverage sector in Latin America and the Caribbean accounts for around 17.5 percent of worldwide sales, or USD 17.7 million per year. The region’s burgeoning beverage industry is also driving the maltodextrin industry ahead, as the polysaccharide finds extensive use in beverages. Maltodextrin is used to flavour beverages, enhance the solubility of beverage powders, and assist balance the sweetness.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Maltodextrin is a starch-based meal that is easily digestive, absorbs as rapidly as glucose, and can be sweet or tasteless. It’s commonly utilised in the making of soft drinks and toffees. Maltodextrin is a polysaccharide that is frequently used in cuisine. It is made from partial hydrolysis of different starches, such as corn, rice, potato, wheat, mandioc, and others, with a DE content of less than 20%. It generally comes in the form of a white hygroscopic spray-dried powder. Maltodextrin’s technological hurdles are quite low, resulting in a low market concentration rate. The rising demand for GMO-free maltodextrin, its increasing entry into veterinary medicine, and its growing use as industrial chemicals are all contributing to the Maltodextrin market’s development.

On the basis of Application, the LATAM (Latin America) maltodextrin market is segmented into:

Food and beverages,

Pharmaceutical,

Health and personal care,

Agriculture

Based on Feedstock, the LATAM (Latin America) maltodextrin market is divided into:

Corn and corn starch,

Cassava and cassava starch,

Potato and potato starch,

Wheat and wheat starch

The major regional markets of the LATAM (Latin America) maltodextrin market are:

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Market Trends

The industry in Latin America is being assisted by a growing middle-class population, which is expected to increase significantly over the next decade. The expanding middle class is causing a shift in consumption habits, with customers wanting healthier meals, giving the maltodextrin industry a boost. Sweetener production is growing in nations like Brazil, which is moving the business ahead in the area. Processed foods containing maltodextrin, such as instant noodles, are also becoming more popular in the area. Brazil is one of the most important markets for instant noodles. Maltodextrin is also utilised as an absorbent, emulsion stabiliser, binding agent, moisturiser, and film-forming agent in the cosmetics and personal care business. Latin America accounted for 8% of the worldwide cosmetics business in 2020, with Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Chile as the region’s top markets. Brazil, in particular, is a major Latin American cosmetics market. The region’s maltodextrin industry is benefiting from the cosmetics industry’s rapid expansion.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cargill, Incorporated, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Tereos S.A, Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle PLC,The Agrana Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

