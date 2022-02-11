South Africa Food Fortification Premix Market To Be Driven By The Government-Supported Food Fortification Schemes Along With A Rising Sports Nutrition Sector During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘South Africa Food Fortification Premix Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the South Africa food fortification premix market, assessing the market based on its segments like Type, Form, End Use, and Regional markets among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/south-africa-food-fortification-premix-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 10.87 kilo tons

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): xx kilo tons

Governments in Africa are progressively making food fortification of numerous basic foods mandatory. Government-supported food fortification programmes, as well as a growing sports nutrition industry, are driving the market in South Africa. South Africa made folic acid fortification of wheat flour and maize meal obligatory in 2003, with programmes aimed at fortifying staple foods with folic acid, resulting in fewer cases of neural tube disorders. The amount of folic acid added to wheat consumables, maize foodstuffs, and unsifted maize meal fortification in South Africa is 1.50 mg/kg, as prescribed by the fortification programme. Vitamin A, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pyridoxine, iron, and zinc, among other minerals, are added to these staple foods in the appropriate amounts to fortify them. This obligatory fortification of specific food products boosts the country’s food fortification premix industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Food fortification premixes are used to add micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals to food items. Minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and antibiotics are among the ingredients in food premix. It’s utilised in food fortification and as a supplement. The lack of micronutrients in the diet leads to malnutrition and serious health problems. It improves the nutritional content of food and beverages while also providing the body with critical nutrients. It also aids with weight loss. Vitamin D, which is contained in the meal premix, improves metabolism and calcium absorption in the body.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/south-africa-food-fortification-premix-market

On the basis of Type, the South Africa food fortification premix market is segmented into:

Vitamin and Mineral Premix

Vitamin Premix

Mineral Premix

Others

Based on Form, the South Africa food fortification premix market is categorised into:

Powder Premix

Liquid Premix

On the basis of End Use, the South Africa food fortification premix market is divided into:

Sports Nutrition & Dietary Supplements

Infant and Early Nutrition

Processed Foods

Beverages

Food staples

Home Fortification

Market Trends

The African food fortification premix market has benefited from the increased demand for personalised fortified premixes as well as nutritional premixes in the baby nutrition sector. Customers, industry, and government approval of food fortification are all propelling the sector forward. The obligatory fortification of specific wheat and maize commodities is driving the food fortification premix industry in South Africa. Leading food and beverage corporations like Nestlé have pledged to help alleviate micronutrient shortages in South Africa by collaborating with local governments and health authorities and fortifying some of their popular products. Due to increased health awareness among consumers and a growing number of South Africans plagued by hypertension and type-2 diabetes, the premix industry is also benefiting from the sports nutrition sector. The rising number of individuals in the country suffering from obesity and micronutrient deficiencies is boosting demand for nutritionally fortified goods, which is helping the food fortification premix industry. The industry is also being aided by customers’ increasing disposable money. In South Africa, home fortification is an important application area for premixes, since it aids in the treatment of anaemia and iron deficiency.

Latest News on South Africa Food Fortification Premix Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/food-fortification-premix-market-in-south-africa

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Royal DSM N.V. (Fortitech Premixes), Glanbia, Plc, SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, Vitablend Nederland B.V., Jubilant Life Sciences, Prinova Europe Limited, SK Chemtrade Services Pty Ltd, Malachite Chemicals, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Global Food Thickeners Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/food-thickeners-market

MENA Egg Powder Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mena-egg-powder-market

Global Pea Starch Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pea-starch-market

Global Food Colours Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/food-colours-market

Global Carmine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/carmine-market

Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.