APAC (Asia Pacific) Maltodextrin Market To Be Driven By Its Robustly Growing Food And Beverage Industry During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘APAC (Asia Pacific) Maltodextrin Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the APAC (Asia Pacific) maltodextrin market, assessing the market based on its segments like Application, Feedstock, and Regional market among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 1.9 million metric tons

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): xx%

Forecast Market Size (2026): xx million metric tons

The region is the world’s biggest producer of polysaccharide and contributes to the worldwide market’s growth. Maltodextrin usage in the Asia Pacific area is also high, accounting for nearly a fifth of worldwide consumption. China is the region’s biggest maltodextrin market, accounting for the bulk of the region’s maltodextrin output. The country produces more than a third of the world’s maltodextrin. China, along with India, the region’s second-largest maltodextrin market, exports surplus output to Egypt and Nigeria.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Maltodextrin is a starch-based meal that is easily digestive, absorbs as rapidly as glucose, and can be sweet or tasteless. It’s commonly utilised in the making of soft drinks and toffees. Maltodextrin is a polysaccharide that is frequently used in cuisine. It is made from partial hydrolysis of different starches, such as corn, rice, potato, wheat, mandioc, and others, with a DE content of less than 20%. It generally comes in the form of a white hygroscopic spray-dried powder. Maltodextrin’s technological hurdles are quite low, resulting in a low market concentration rate. The rising demand for GMO-free maltodextrin, its increasing entry into veterinary medicine, and its growing use as industrial chemicals are all contributing to the Maltodextrin market’s development.

On the basis of Application, the APAC (Asia Pacific) maltodextrin market is segmented into:

Food and beverages,

Pharmaceutical,

Health and personal care,

Agriculture

Based on Feedstock, the APAC (Asia Pacific) maltodextrin market is divided into:

Wheat,

Potato,

Corn

Cassava

The major regional markets of the APAC (Asia Pacific) maltodextrin market are:

China

India

South East Asia.

Market Trends

The robustly developing food and beverage industry in Asia Pacific, particularly in China and India, is driving the maltodextrin market. China, which is the region’s largest maltodextrin market, is also the region’s largest food and beverage market. India is expected to have the fastest growth in the food and beverage business, followed by China, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Rising urbanisation and a burgeoning middle class with increased discretionary incomes have resulted in a flourishing food and beverage industry in the region. Consumption of easy-to-prepare quick meal products is also increasing in the Asia Pacific area. As people become more conscious of health and lifestyle disorders, there is an increasing demand for low-calorie and low-sugar products in the region. Maltodextrin is widely used as a food ingredient in processed foods and as a sugar replacement in the food and beverage industry. The Asia Pacific maltodextrin market is growing due to an increase in demand for goods in these sectors in the region. The capacity of polysaccharides to extend the shelf life of products is offering the industry a boost.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cargill, Incorporated, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Shandong Xiwang Group Co., Ltd., Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited, Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Fuxin Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd,Gulshan Polyols Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

