Global Emotion Analytics Market To Be Driven By Increasing The Need For Improved Customer Satisfaction And Demand For Emotion Analytics In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Emotion Analytics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global emotion analytics market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, technology, solution, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/emotion-analytics-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.2 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5.6 Billion

The growing demand for crucial decision-making connected to understanding human behavior, which is an enterprise that allows many firms to include emotional analytics technology into their process, is a major driver of the emotional analytics market. In the forecast period, the emotional analytics Internet of Things will help organizations understand human emotions better and will be a new marketing dimension. Biometric advances centered on the smartphone and cloud are being widely utilized in various organizations. These factors will fuel the global expansion of the emotion analytics market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Emotion Analytics (EA) is a software tool that collects data on both spoken and nonverbal human communication abilities in order to understand a person’s mood, attitude, and conduct.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/emotion-analytics-market

The industry can be broadly categorised based on its type into:

Text Analytics

Facial Analytics

Speech Analytics

Video Analytics

The industry can be divided based on its technology as:

Artificial Intelligence

Biometrics and Neuroscience

3D Modelling

Pattern Recognition

Records Management

Others

Based on solutions, the industry can be categorised as:

Mobile and Web Application

Cloud

Others

The industry can be divided based on its application as:

Sales and Marketing Management

Customer Experience Management

Competitive Intelligence

Public Safety and Law Enforcement

Workforce Management

The industry can be classified based on its end-use as:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecommunication

Retail and Media

Government

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Latest News on Global Emotion Analytics Market @ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/emotion-analytics-market

Market Trends

The increased need for better sales performance, as well as the adoption of more tailored user experiences, are driving the growth of the emotion analytics market. Additionally, technological advancements, a growth in demand for artificial intelligence, and big data analytics are some of the other factors influencing the market favorably. In addition, the enhanced versatility of electronic wearable gadgets has spurred the market growth. The rising demand for artificial intelligence and big data analytics in the emotion analytics industry is creating new growth prospects in the next years. Furthermore, as the amount of web content grows, end-users are being forced to use emotion analytics tools to examine their own behavior. Leading companies throughout the world are rapidly adopting cloud-based biometric and mobile technologies, which will fuel demand for emotion analytics. The high cost of adoption and usage of emotion analytics, on the other hand, is a major stumbling block to market growth over the next six years. Throughout the forecast period, the accuracy of emotion analytics, issues with facial recognition, and privacy and security concerns may hinder the growth of the emotion analytics sector. North America is one of the world’s leading regions in terms of market share. As a result of the increasing use of cloud-based face recognition software in companies, the emotion analytics market in this area is witnessing significant demand, which is driving emotion analytics market share expansion to a large extent. In Europe, the emotion analytics business is expected to grow quickly in the next years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd., iMotions, Affectiva, Inc., Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), International Business Machines Corporation, Apple, Inc., NVISO SA, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:-

Middle East and Africa Dairy Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dairy-market-in-middle-east-and-africa

France Oral Care Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/france-oral-care-market

North America Sorbitol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-sorbitol-market-report

Asia Pacific Carbon Black Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-carbon-black-market

Phenol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/phenol-market-report

Introducing Procurement Intelligence Services of EMR Inc.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.