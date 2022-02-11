Global Capnography Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Capnography Equipment market was valued at 386.11 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A capnograph equipment is an instrument that measures the carbon dioxide concentration in an air sample. It is most commonly used to monitor the carbon dioxide content of air being delivered to intensive care patients or those under anesthesia. The device can detect respiratory problems such as hypoventilation or when there is a problem with the way anesthesia equipment is being used.The classification of Capnography Equipments includes Mainstream Capnographys, Sidestream Capnographys and Microstream Capnographys, and the proportion of Sidestream Capnographys in 2016 is about 63%. Capnography Equipments is widely used in Critical Care, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Pain Management and Sedation and other field. The most proportion of Capnography Equipments is used in critical care, and the propotion in 2016 is about 42%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 55% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%. Market competition is not intense. Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Masimo, ZOLL Medical, Mindray, Smiths Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

Masimo

ZOLL Medical

Mindray

Smiths Medical

Drager

Nihon Kohden

Hill-Rom

Nonin Medical

By Types:

Mainstream Capnographys

Sidestream Capnographys

Microstream Capnographys

By Applications:

Critical Care

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Pain Management and Sedation

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Capnography Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Capnography Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Mainstream Capnographys

1.4.3 Sidestream Capnographys

1.4.4 Microstream Capnographys

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Capnography Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Critical Care

1.5.3 Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

1.5.4 Pain Management and Sedation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Capnography Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Capnography Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Capnography Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Capnography Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Capnography Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Capnography Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Capnography Equipment Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

