Growth In Neurological Diseases Will Drive The Global Electroencephalography Systems/Devices Market In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Electroencephalography Systems/Devices Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of electroencephalography systems/devices market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, portability, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 921 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9.4%

Increasing prevalence and awareness of neurological disorders are the key factors for the growth of the market all across the globe. Chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, dementia, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s illness, and stroke have high incidence rates and the prevalence is increasing at a substantial rate. Therefore, it has increased the demand for electroencephalography (EEG) devices. Moreover, the high adoption of 32-channel EEG products by the healthcare professions due to their technological advancements is also a major reason for the market growth.

Industry Definition

Electroencephalography devices records and measures human brain-generated electrical activity and is used in clinical neurophysiology. It can also diagnose other issues connected with inappropriate brain or central nervous system. It includes coma, confusion, stroke, and tumours, among others along with issues such as epilepsy and seizures.

By product, the market is segmented into:

8-channel EEG

21-channel EEG

25-channel EEG

32-channel EEG

40-channel EEG

Multichannel EEG

The market, based on application, can be studied into:

Standalone Devices

Portable Devices

Based on End-Use, the market is further divided into

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

The regional markets for the Global Electroencephalography Systems/Devices Market can be separated into:

North America United States of America Canada

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Australia Other

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Other

The Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Nigeria South Africa Others



Market Trends

The standalone device holds a major market share due to application in EEG form however, portable devices are expected to witness a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. The ease of accessibility and better patient convenience will be some of the foremost reasons for the segmental growth. By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a substantial growth rate owing to increasing awareness related to diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising medical tourism. The US will hold a substantial market share among all countries in the world.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market include Compumedics Ltd., Natus Medical, Inc., Electrical Geodesics, Inc., Medtronic, NeuroWave Systems, Inc., Noraxon U.S.A., Inc., Cadwell Laboratories, Inc., Nihon Kohden America, Inc. among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

