Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials market was valued at 7254.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nanoporous materials find several applications as catalyst, absorbent, adsorbent and ion exchangers and are also utilized in guest-host interaction, low dielectric constant mediate, and nano reactor. Moreover, nanoporous materials are also used in biomedical for decontamination and inhibiting bacteria; for filtration in hemodialysis; and for slowing drug release.Kuraray maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Kuraray accounted for 4.36% of the global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials revenue market share in 2019. Other players accounted for 3.91%, 3.97% including BASF and Cabot Norit.

By Market Verdors:

Kuraray

BASF

Cabot Norit

Jacobi Carbons

Ingevity Corporation

Dow Corning

Wacker Chemicals

Shin-Etsu

Momentive Performance Materials

Honeywell International IncUOP

Axens

CECA (Arkema)

Zeolyst

Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon

Gelest

ADA-ES

Haycarb

Clariant

CHALCO

Huber

Zeochem AG

Porocel Industries

Grace Davison

Sumimoto

Boyce Carbon

By Types:

Microporous Materials (Less than 2 nm)

Mesoporous Materials (2-50 nm)

By Applications:

Refining and Petrochemicals

Water Treatment

Air Purification

Mercury Control

Agriculture and Aquaculture

Food & Beverages

Industrial Processes

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Microporous Materials (Less than 2 nm)

1.4.3 Mesoporous Materials (2-50 nm)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Refining and Petrochemicals

1.5.3 Water Treatment

1.5.4 Air Purification

1.5.5 Mercury Control

1.5.6 Agriculture and Aquaculture

1.5.7 Food & Beverages

1.5.8 Industrial Processes

1.5.9 Medical & Pharmaceuticals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market

1.8.1 Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

