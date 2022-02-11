India Online Food Delivery Market To Be Driven By The Rising Use Of Internet In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Online Food Delivery Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global India online food delivery market, assessing the market based on its segments like cuisine, platform, delivery type, payment method, and major cities. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2,926 Million

The online food delivery market in India is driven by the increasing number of smartphone users and affordable internet data rates. People, nowadays, prefer ordering the food online because of the incentives offered like discounts and memberships. Companies focus on offering attractive discounts and reduced shipment cost, which leads to increase price competition in the market and rise in sales. Mobile applications were the leading way to access the online food delivery platforms in 2020, while online prepaid methods accounted for nearly 80% of the payments. There are variety of cuisine available like fast-food, Indian, Chinese, Italian, and among others.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Online food ordering and delivery market enables people to search for restaurants and order food online of their choice. People prefer ordering food online because the menu is visible and there is easy accessibility which offers real time in app tracking facility.

On the basis of cuisine, the market is segmented into:

Fast Food

Indian

Chinese

Italian

Others

The market can be categorized on the basis of platform into:

Website

Mobile Application

Indian online food delivery market can be broadly categorized by delivery type into:

Restaurant-to-Consumer Delivery

Platform-to-Consumer Delivery

On the basis of payment method, market can be segmented into:

Online

Cash on Delivery

On the basis of cities, market can be categorized as:

Bangalore

Delhi-NCR

Mumbai

Hyderabad

Pune

Others

Market Trends

The rising prevalence of junk food across the nation is likely to aid the market. Key players like Swiggy and Zomato are dominating the market. Ordering food online has become simple and convenient. The increased funding received by the industry, along with the rise in the self-owned delivery fleet by the major players, is providing further growth for the industry. Furthermore, increase in smartphone users and availability of cheap internet data plans, people are rushing to order the food online. With women joining workplace and increasing prevalence of double-income families, people prefer to eat food from outside frequently.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Swiggy, Zomato, Foodpanda, Uber Eats, InnerChef, Fresh Menu, Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Faasos, and KFC. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

