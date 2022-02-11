Global Solar Water Heater (SWH) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Solar Water Heater (SWH) market was valued at .92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.27% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Solar Water Heaters (SWH) is a system that uses solar thermal collectors to convert and capture the heat from the sun to generate renewable resource such as such solar energy to heat water for domestic and industrial purposes.The residential segment accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years as well. Some of the major factors responsible for the market segment`s growth is the increasing government incentives and the implementation of regulations mandating the usage of solar water heaters in various countries across the world.

By Market Verdors:

A.O.Smith

Rheem

Ariston Thermo

Whirlpool

Nihon Itomic

Simens

TATA Power Solar Systems

Bosch

Racold Thermo

Chemtrols

Ferroli

Stiebel Eltron

Eldominvest

Hubbell

State Industries

Sakura

By Types:

Compact Type

Split Type

By Applications:

Home Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Solar Water Heater (SWH) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Water Heater (SWH) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Compact Type

1.4.3 Split Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Water Heater (SWH) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Home Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.5.4 Industrial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Solar Water Heater (SWH) Market

1.8.1 Global Solar Water Heater (SWH) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Water Heater (SWH) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Solar Water Heater (SWH) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Solar Water Heater (SWH) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Solar Water Heater (SWH) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Solar Water Heater (SWH) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Solar Water Heater (SWH) Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

