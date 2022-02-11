Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market was valued at 4389.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) is a solution of urea and ammonium nitrate in water used as a fertilizer. UAN solution is a high-performance fertilizer, equal to ammonium nitrate or urea regarding influence on agricultural crops yield increase.Currently, there are several producing companies in the world urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) industry. The main players are CF Industries, Nutrien, EuroChem and Yara International, Acron Group, etc.

By Market Verdors:

CF Industries

Nutrien

EuroChem

Yara International

Acron Group

OCI

Achema

Zakady Azotowe Puawy

Grodno Azot

LSB Industries

By Types:

UAN 28

UAN 30

UAN 32

By Applications:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

