The Rising Incidence Of Chronic Disease Will Augment The Global Healthcare Packaging Market At A CAGR Of 6.3% In The Forecast Period 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Healthcare Packaging Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global healthcare packaging market, assessing the market based on its segments such as pharmaceutical and major regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.3%

The increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases is a major factor for the growth in the demand for global healthcare packaging. Factors such as the increasing geriatric population and rising healthcare expenditure by individuals and governments are some of the major factors for the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The primary function of healthcare packaging is to safeguard drugs or medical devices. The healthcare packaging may have distinctive requirements such as child packaging and have to maintain the highest medical guidelines and norms. The packaging should be able to keep the product stable throughout its shelf life.

The market can be broadly categorised based by industry into:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Medical Devices

Regional markets for healthcare packaging solutions include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors for the growth of the market all across the globe. Moreover, a rise in life expectancy rate in the world is also augmenting the demand for medical drugs and devices and so its packaging market. In addition, due to COVID-19, the demand for drugs and devices has increased exponentially globally. In the future, high expenditure to the healthcare segment is expected from the governments, especially in emerging economies which will further augment the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market include WestRock Company, Sonoco Products Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, Dow, Amcor plc among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers, and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

