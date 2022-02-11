Global Von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market To Be Driven By The Growth In The Food And Beverage Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global von Willebrand disease treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like disease type, drug, gender, route of administration, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 7.3%

The treatment for von Willebrand disease varies across the globe, so different organisations are working on diagnosis and treatment, and collaborating with other parties to redefine existing norms and guidelines. Different organisations and governments form strategic agreements to improve the efficacy and success rates of novel medicines. These variables have influenced the van Willebrand disease market demand. A large patient pool also contributes to the growth of the von Willebrand disease treatment market. Rising awareness towards von Willebrand disease (VWD) and increasing patient assistance programs are also driving the growth of the market. Von Willebrand disease (VWD) is a rare hereditary that may not be diagnosed and requires awareness in patient assistance programs. Several organisations and businesses are working to raise public awareness about von Willebrand disease. The American Society of Hematology (ASH), for example, has taken several initiatives, including the establishment of a clinical research training institute in Latin America, the implementation of a global research award, and a visitor training programme, which are expected to help the market grow during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Von Willebrand Disease is a bleeding illness that causes the blood to clot improperly. This is a chronic illness that cannot be healed. The protein Von Willebrand factor (vWF) is found in the human body. This protein aids in the body’s ability to halt bleeding. The von Willebrand protein count is low in people with this condition, or the von Willebrand protein does not function properly in the body. Many people are born with the condition after inheriting it from one or both parents.

By disease type, the market includes:

Type 1 VWD

Type 2 VWD

Type 3 VWD

Acquired VWD

The industry can be segmented based on drug types into:

Desmopressin

Clot-Stabilising Medications

Replacement Therapies

Contraceptives

Others

On the basis of the route of administration, the industry can be divided into:

Oral

Injection

Others

The industry can be bifurcated based on gender into:

Men

Women

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The Von Willebrand disease (VWD) treatment industry is being driven by increasing investment by companies in the research and development sector. Continued taken to combat the condition, which is widespread among senior patients, and expanding initiatives to produce orphan medications, together with continuous technology advancements in drug research, are likely to fuel the Von Willebrand disease (VWD) therapy market’s expansion. The market’s growth has also been affected by an increase in collaboration and joint ventures to work on medication development and help clinical guidelines. The von Willebrand disease treatment market is likely to be driven by rising healthcare expenditure and an increase in the number of assistance programmes for patients who require von Willebrand disease therapy.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Octapharma AG, Shire plc, Grifols, S.A., Baxter International Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Kedrion S.p.A, Bayer AG, and Pfizer, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

