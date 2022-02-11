Latin America Sorbitol Market To Be Driven By The Growing Demand For Healthy And Sugar-Free Food In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Sorbitol Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Latin America sorbitol market, assessing the market supported its segments like product type, end-user applications and major regions. The report tracks the newest trends within the industry and studies their impact on the general market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, alongside analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026) (Global)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2.4%

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sorbitol is a sugar alcohol or polyol, similar to xylitol and mannitol, that is commonly used as a sweetener. Although it can be found naturally in peaches, apples, seaweed, corn, and other foods, it is also made by hydrogenating D-glucose. Both liquid and powder forms of the polyol are available.

It is widely used in toothpastes and other oral care products because it does not cause cavities. It’s also found in low-sugar and sugar-free foods and drinks. Other areas where it can be used are:

Pharmaceutical

Toothpaste

Food & Confectionaries

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Industrial Surfactants

Others

By region, the market can be segmented into:

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Others

Market Trends

The growing demand for low-calorie foods and beverages in Latin America is driving the sorbitol market, particularly in diet carbonated soft drinks, where the polyol is used as a sugar substitute. As the number of people suffering from lifestyle diseases linked to sugar consumption, such as obesity and type-2 diabetes, rises, various government initiatives encouraging people to avoid sugar are being implemented. By 2022, the Brazilian Ministry of Health hopes to reduce sugar levels in a variety of industrialised foods by 144, 000 tonnes. Consumers in the region are becoming more health conscious, so they’re looking for healthier, sugar-free foods, in which sorbitol has an extensive application.

Latin America’s burgeoning cosmetics industry is also helping the polyol market. Sorbitol is a skin-conditioning agent, a gel stabiliser, and a softening agent for hair. It’s also used in cosmetics as a thickener. In 2017, Latin America accounted for 11% of the global cosmetics market, with Brazil, Colombia, and Chile leading the way. The sorbitol industry will grow in tandem with the oral care market, which is expected to grow at a healthy rate in the region over the forecast period. Toothpaste is a major end-use segment for polyols around the world, where they are used as cavity-free sweeteners.

Key Market Players

The major players within the market are Roquette Frères SA, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of those market players.

