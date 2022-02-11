Spinal Traction Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Spinal traction devices are used to decompress and stabilize the spine to treat various spine disorders or orthopaedic conditions such as muscle contracture, bone fractures, bone deformities such as oliosis, kyphosis and lordosis, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spinal Traction in global, including the following market information:

Global Spinal Traction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Spinal Traction Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Spinal Traction companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spinal Traction market was valued at 4366.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5814.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Spinal Traction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spinal Traction include Saunders Group, Scrip, BTL, Stoll Medizintechnik, Hill Laboratories, VAX-D Medical Technologies, Spinetronics, Dentsply International and Medtronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spinal Traction manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spinal Traction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spinal Traction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manual Spinal Traction

Mechanical Spinal Traction

Global Spinal Traction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spinal Traction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Slipped Discs

Bone Spurs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Herniated Discs

Facet Disease

Sciatica

Foramina Stenosis

Pinched Nerves

Global Spinal Traction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spinal Traction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spinal Traction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spinal Traction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spinal Traction sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Spinal Traction sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saunders Group

Scrip

BTL

Stoll Medizintechnik

Hill Laboratories

VAX-D Medical Technologies

Spinetronics

Dentsply International

Medtronic

CERT Health Sciences

Spinal Designs International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spinal Traction Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Spinal Traction Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Spinal Traction Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Spinal Traction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Spinal Traction Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Spinal Traction Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spinal Traction Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Spinal Traction Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Spinal Traction Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Spinal Traction Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Spinal Traction Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spinal Traction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Spinal Traction Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spinal Traction Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spinal Traction Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spinal Traction Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Spinal Traction Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Manual Spinal

