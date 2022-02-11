Suture Wire Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Suture Wire
Suture wire is a thread which holds the body tissue after surgery or injury. Sutures wires are used in different surgeries like cardiac, renal, dental and many more.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Suture Wire in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Suture Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Suture Wire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Absorbable Suture Wire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Suture Wire include Boston Scientific, Demetech, Endoevolution, Ethicon, Apollo Endosurgery, B. Braun Melsungen, Smith & Nephew, Surgical Specialties and Sutures India, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Suture Wire companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Suture Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Suture Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Absorbable Suture Wire
- Non-Absorbable Suture Wire
Global Suture Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Suture Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Other
Global Suture Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Suture Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Suture Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Suture Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Boston Scientific
- Demetech
- Endoevolution
- Ethicon
- Apollo Endosurgery
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Smith & Nephew
- Surgical Specialties
- Sutures India
- Internacional Farmaceutica
- Medtronic
- Peters Surgical
- Medtronic
- Jiangxi Longteng
- DemeTech
- Teleflex
- Lotus Surgicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Suture Wire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Suture Wire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Suture Wire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Suture Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Suture Wire Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Suture Wire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Suture Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Suture Wire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Suture Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Suture Wire Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Suture Wire Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Suture Wire Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Suture Wire Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Suture Wire Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Absorbable Suture Wire
4.1.3 Non-Absorbable Sut
