Venous Blood Collection Devices Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Venous blood collection devices are vessels used for collection, sampling, and testing blood samples.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Venous Blood Collection Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Venous Blood Collection Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Venous Blood Collection Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Venous Blood Collection Devices include Becton, Dickinson, Bio-Rad Laboratories, NIPRO Medical, Qiagen NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Terumo Medical, Sekisui Chemical, Sarstedt and F.L. Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Venous Blood Collection Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic Material

Glass Material

Steel Material

Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Blood Donation Centers

Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Venous Blood Collection Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Venous Blood Collection Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Venous Blood Collection Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Venous Blood Collection Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Becton, Dickinson

Bio-Rad Laboratories

NIPRO Medical

Qiagen NV

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Terumo Medical

Sekisui Chemical

Sarstedt

F.L. Medical

Narang Medical

Biosigma

Vital Diagnostice

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Venous Blood Collection Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Venous Blood Collection Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Venous Blood Collection Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Venous Blood Collection Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Venous Blood Collection Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Venous Blood Collection

