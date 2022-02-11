Medical Footwear Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Footwear
Medical footwear is therapeutic footwear, specifically developed and designed to reduce the risk of several skin issues and prevent complications such as strain, ulcers, and amputations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Footwear in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Footwear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Footwear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical Footwear companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Footwear market was valued at 10330 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13240 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Adult Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Footwear include Aetrex Worldwide, DJO Global, Drew Shoe, New Balance and OrthoFeet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Footwear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Footwear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Footwear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Adult
- Children
Global Medical Footwear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Footwear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Skin Disease
- Clubfoot
- Other
Global Medical Footwear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Footwear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Footwear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Footwear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Footwear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Footwear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Aetrex Worldwide
- DJO Global
- Drew Shoe
- New Balance
- OrthoFeet
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Footwear Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Footwear Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Footwear Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Footwear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Footwear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Footwear Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Footwear Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Footwear Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Footwear Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Footwear Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Footwear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Footwear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Footwear Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Footwear Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Footwear Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Footwear Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical Footwear Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
