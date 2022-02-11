Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators
Endoscopy is a medical electronic optical instrument that can be inserted into human body cavity and internal organ cavity for direct observation, diagnosis and treatment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Without Gas Preheating Function Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators include Enertech, WISAP, ILO electronic, Contact, CellSonic Medical, ConMed, SOPRO-COMEG, SurgiQuest and ENDOMED, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Without Gas Preheating Function
- With Gas Preheating Function
Global Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Other
Global Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electronic Endoscopy Insufflators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Enertech
- WISAP
- ILO electronic
- Contact
- CellSonic Medical
- ConMed
- SOPRO-COMEG
- SurgiQuest
- ENDOMED
- XION
- Lemke
- B. Braun
- ENDO-TECHNIK
- Ackermann Instrumente
- Maxer Endoscopy
- ECLERIS
- Stryker
- GIMMI
