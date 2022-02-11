Surgical Table Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Surgical Table is a kind of medical instrument, which is used in hospitals for injury surgery, maternity childbirth, organ transplantation and other purposes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Table in global, including the following market information:

Global Surgical Table Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Surgical Table Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Surgical Table companies in 2021 (%)

The global Surgical Table market was valued at 763.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 890.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Surgical Table Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surgical Table include Getinge, Steris, Hill-Rom, Stryker, Stille, Skytron, Mizuho, Schaerer Medical and Lojer and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Surgical Table manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surgical Table Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Table Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manual Surgical Table

Electrodynamic Surgical Table

Global Surgical Table Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Table Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Medical Center

Clinic

Other

Global Surgical Table Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Table Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surgical Table revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surgical Table revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Surgical Table sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Surgical Table sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Getinge

Steris

Hill-Rom

Stryker

Stille

Skytron

Mizuho

Schaerer Medical

Lojer

Merivaara

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surgical Table Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Surgical Table Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Surgical Table Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Surgical Table Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Surgical Table Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Surgical Table Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surgical Table Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Surgical Table Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Surgical Table Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Surgical Table Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Surgical Table Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Table Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgical Table Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Table Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surgical Table Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Table Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Surgical Table Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Manual Surgical Table

