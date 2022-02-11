Wheelchair Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wheelchair is an important tool for rehabilitation. Wheelchair is not only a walking tool for the disabled and disabled, but also a physical exercise tool for them

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wheelchair in global, including the following market information:

Global Wheelchair Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wheelchair Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wheelchair companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wheelchair market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Wheelchair Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wheelchair include Invacare, Pride Mobility Products, Sunrise Medical, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Permobil AB, Drive Medical, Levo, 21st Century Scientific and Karman Healthcare and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wheelchair manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wheelchair Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wheelchair Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Wheelchair

Manual Wheelchair

Global Wheelchair Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wheelchair Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Household

Global Wheelchair Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wheelchair Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wheelchair revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wheelchair revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wheelchair sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wheelchair sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Invacare

Pride Mobility Products

Sunrise Medical

OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

Permobil AB

Drive Medical

Levo

21st Century Scientific

Karman Healthcare

GF Health Products

