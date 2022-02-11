Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Factors such as introduction of new and advanced products, investment for the modernization of diagnostic imaging centers, development of new radiotracers, increasing incidence of cancer & cardiovascular diseases, and product launches by industry players are expected to drive the nuclear imaging equipment market in the coming years.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nuclear Imaging Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Nuclear Imaging Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nuclear Imaging Equipment market was valued at 1481.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1916.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SPECT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nuclear Imaging Equipment include Siemens, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Digirad, Neusoft Medical Systems, Canon Medical Systems, Surgiceye, Ddd-Diagnostic and Cmr Naviscan and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nuclear Imaging Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SPECT

Hybrid PET

Planar Scintigraphy

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nuclear Imaging Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nuclear Imaging Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nuclear Imaging Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Nuclear Imaging Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Digirad

Neusoft Medical Systems

Canon Medical Systems

Surgiceye

Ddd-Diagnostic

Cmr Naviscan

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nuclear Imaging Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nuclear Imaging Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nuclear Imaging Equipmen

