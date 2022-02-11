Retail Drug Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Retail Drug
A drug is any substance (other than food that provides nutritional support) that, when inhaled, injected, smoked, consumed, absorbed via a patch on the skin, or dissolved under the tongue causes a temporary physiological (and often psychological) change in the body.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Retail Drug in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Retail Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Retail Drug market was valued at 1211 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1464.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Generic Drug Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Retail Drug include CVS Caremark, Rite Aid, Target, Walgreens and Walmart, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Retail Drug companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Retail Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Retail Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Generic Drug
- OTC Drug
- Others
Global Retail Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Retail Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Hoem Use
Global Retail Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Retail Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Retail Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Retail Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CVS Caremark
- Rite Aid
- Target
- Walgreens
- Walmart
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Retail Drug Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Retail Drug Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Retail Drug Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Retail Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Retail Drug Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Retail Drug Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Retail Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Retail Drug Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Retail Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Retail Drug Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Retail Drug Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Retail Drug Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Retail Drug Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Retail Drug Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Generic Drug
4.1.3 OTC Drug
4.1.4 Othe
