Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, rising focus on reimbursement for NIPT, launch of new and advanced NIPT products, and increasing maternal age.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market was valued at 3331.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6286.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ultrasound Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Pacific Biosciences Of California, Perkinelmer, Qiagen and Agilent Technologies and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ultrasound

NGS

PCR

Microarray

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Diagnostic Labs

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Pacific Biosciences Of California

Perkinelmer

Qiagen

Agilent Technologies

Beijing Genomics Institute

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Players in Global Market

