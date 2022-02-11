Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Research Report 2022

The global Fluorine Gas (F2) market was valued at 232.41 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fluorine is a chemical element with the symbol F and atomic number 9. It is the lightest halogen and exists as a highly toxic pale yellow diatomic gas at standard conditions. As the most electronegative element, it is extremely reactive, as it reacts with almost all other elements, except for helium and neon.Fluorine is a pale yellow gas with a particularly unpleasant odor. It condenses into a yellow liquid below -188.1 ? and Yellow crystal at -219.62?. Fluorine is produced by electrolyzing a solution of potassium fluoride in anhydrous hydrogen fluoride. It is used as chemical feedstock for a variety of fluorinated compounds such as sulfur hexafluoride, nitrogen trifluoride, boron trifluoride, tungsten hexafluoride, etc. Fluorine is used for CVD chamber cleaning in semiconductor, LCD, and solar manufacturing. It can be used either thermally or with plasma due to its low decomposition energy. Fluorine has zero GWP; along with cleaning performance, reduced global warming emissions can be a driver for the use. In 2019, the Top player, Linde, occupied about 58.71% revenue share in global market.

By Market Verdors:

Linde

Solvay

Air Products

Kanto Denka

Hyosung Chemical

Zhuoxi Gas

Central Glass

By Types:

Industrial Grade Fluorine

Electronic Grade Fluorine

By Applications:

Electronics Industry

Solar Cells

Chemicals Production

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

