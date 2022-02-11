Osteoarthritis Pain Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Osteoarthritis Pain
Osteoarthritis, the most common type of arthritis, is a leading cause of disability.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Osteoarthritis Pain in global, including the following market information:
- Global Osteoarthritis Pain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Osteoarthritis Pain Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Osteoarthritis Pain companies in 2021 (%)
The global Osteoarthritis Pain market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oral Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Osteoarthritis Pain include Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International, Pfizer, AbbVie, Abiogen Pharma, Afferent Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma and BioDelivery Sciences International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Osteoarthritis Pain manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Osteoarthritis Pain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Osteoarthritis Pain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Oral
- Non-Oral
Global Osteoarthritis Pain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Osteoarthritis Pain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Pharmacy
- Other
Global Osteoarthritis Pain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Osteoarthritis Pain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Osteoarthritis Pain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Osteoarthritis Pain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Osteoarthritis Pain sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Osteoarthritis Pain sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis International
- Pfizer
- AbbVie
- Abiogen Pharma
- Afferent Pharmaceuticals
- Astellas Pharma
- BioDelivery Sciences International
- Crystal Genomics
- Cytori Therapeutics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Osteoarthritis Pain Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Osteoarthritis Pain Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Osteoarthritis Pain Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Osteoarthritis Pain Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Osteoarthritis Pain Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Osteoarthritis Pain Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Osteoarthritis Pain Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Osteoarthritis Pain Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Osteoarthriti
