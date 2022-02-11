Global Hot Water Bottles Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hot Water Bottles market was valued at 11.25 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hot water bottle is a container filled with hot water and sealed with a stopper, used to provide warmth, typically while in bed, but also for the application of heat to a specific part of the body.In the last several years, global market of Hot Water Bottles developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 1.74%. In 2016, global revenue of Hot Water Bottles is nearly 103.4 M USD; the actual sale is about 41927 K unit. The global average price of Hot Water Bottles is in the decreasing trend, from 2.40 USD/ Unit in 2012 to 2.47 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Hot Water Bottles includes Non-chargeable and Chargeable and the proportion of Non-chargeable in 2016 is about 65.25%. Hot Water Bottles is widely used in Home Using and Medical Healthcare. The most proportion of Hot Water Bottles is Home Using, and the consumption proportion is about 67.30% in 2016. China region is the largest supplier of Hot Water Bottles, with a production market share nearly 27.02% in 2016. India is the second largest supplier of Hot Water Bottles, enjoying production market share nearly 22.5% in 2016. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 23.63% in 2016. Following China, India is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 18.61%. Market competition is not intense. Hicks, Sun Labtek, Sanger, Narang Medical, KSK, Hotties Thermal, Home-Boss, Fashy and Lesheros are the leadings of the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Hicks

Sun Labtek

Sanger

Narang Medical

KSK

Hotties Thermal

Home-Boss

Fashy

Lesheros

Chengdu Rainbow

HUGO FROSCH

By Types:

Non-chargeable

Chargeable

By Applications:

Home Using

Medical Healthcare

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hot Water Bottles Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hot Water Bottles Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Non-chargeable

1.4.3 Chargeable

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hot Water Bottles Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Home Using

1.5.3 Medical Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Hot Water Bottles Market

1.8.1 Global Hot Water Bottles Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hot Water Bottles Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hot Water Bottles Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Hot Water Bottles Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Hot Water Bottles Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Hot Water Bottles Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Hot Water Bottles Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Hot Water Bottles Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Hot Water Bottles Sales

