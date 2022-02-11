Industrial Rubber Market Research Report 2022

The global Industrial Rubber market was valued at 2382.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Rubber refers to elastomeric compounds that consist of various monomer units forming polymers that are heat cured (vulcanized). Polymers are long molecular chains that are connected together (cross-linked) to improve their toughness and resilience. Rubber industry is more than 100 years old. Industrial rubber industry is dominated by one major product tires.The use of industrial rubber in the automotive, building & construction, and other applications is expected to increase in the Asia Pacific region, followed by South America and the Middle East & Africa regions over the next 5 years. This growth in the use of the industrial rubber can be attributed to the increasing population and the growing disposable income in these regions. Based on type, the synthetic rubber segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value.

By Market Verdors:

Lanxess

Sinopec

Goodyear

Kumho Petrochemical

TSRC

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

JSR

LG Chem

Versalis

Zeon

Petrochina

Exxonmobil

Sibur

Group Dynasol

Kraton Corporation

Synthos

Trinseo

Asahi Kasei Advance

American Synthetic Rubber Company

Lion

Firestone Polymers

Indian Synthetic Rubber Private Limited

Rishiroop

UBE

Tosoh

By Types:

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

By Applications:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Industrial Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronics

Coating, Sealant, & Adhesive

Medical & Healthcare

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Industrial Rubber Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Natural Rubber

1.4.3 Synthetic Rubber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Rubber Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Building & Construction

1.5.4 Industrial Manufacturing

1.5.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.6 Coating, Sealant, & Adhesive

1.5.7 Medical & Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Industrial Rubber Market

1.8.1 Global Industrial Rubber Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Rubber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Rubber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Industrial Rubber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Rubber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Industrial Rubber Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

