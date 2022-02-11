Cosmetic Preservative Market Research Report 2022

The global Cosmetic Preservative market was valued at 225.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cosmetic preservative is a substance or a chemical that is added to cosmetics to prevent decomposition by microbial growth or by undesirable chemical changes.Growing demand for cosmetics and increasing awareness related to personal cleanliness is expected to boost market growth in Asia Pacific cosmetic preservative market.

By Market Verdors:

Ashland(INEOS)

BASF

Clariant(SABIC)

Dow Chemical

Lonza

Akema Fine Chemicals

Symrise

Salicylates & Chemicals

Brenntag

Chemipol

By Types:

Paraben Esters

Formaldehyde Donors

Phenol Derivatives

Alcohols

Quaternary Compounds

Organic Acids

By Applications:

Skin & Sun Care

Hair Care

Toiletries

Fragrances & Perfumes

Makeup & Color

