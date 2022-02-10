Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mixed Signal SoC (MxSoC, in short) is a relatively new category in SoC, which is designed for mixed signal (handling both analog and digital purposes).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) in global, including the following market information:

Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) market was valued at 264470 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 619100 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard cell-based MxSoCs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) include APPLE, ARM HOLDINGS, BROADCOM CORPORATION, ELPIDA MEMORY, FREESCALE SEMICONDUCTOR, FUJITSU SEMICONDUCTOR, INFINEON CORPORATION AG, INTEL CORPORATION and LSI CORPORATION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard cell-based MxSoCs

Embedded design-based MxSoCs

Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Computer

ICT

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Military & Aerospace

Medical

RF and Others

Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

APPLE

ARM HOLDINGS

BROADCOM CORPORATION

ELPIDA MEMORY

FREESCALE SEMICONDUCTOR

FUJITSU SEMICONDUCTOR

INFINEON CORPORATION AG

INTEL CORPORATION

LSI CORPORATION

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY

MIPS TECHNOLOGIES INC

NEC ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

NVIDIA CORPORATION

PALMCHIP CORPORATION

QUALCOMM INCORPORATED

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Product Type

