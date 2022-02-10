Oncology Adjuvants Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oncology Adjuvants
Oncology Adjuvant treatment is a cancer therapy, which involves cancer treatment after the primary treatment is completed. Oncology adjuvants treatment mainly reduces the reoccurrence of cancer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oncology Adjuvants in global, including the following market information:
- Global Oncology Adjuvants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Oncology Adjuvants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Oncology Adjuvants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oncology Adjuvants market was valued at 483.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 608.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Radiotherapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oncology Adjuvants include Eli Lilly, Amgen, BMS, Biogen, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Hengrui Medicine and Hisun Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oncology Adjuvants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oncology Adjuvants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oncology Adjuvants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Radiotherapy
- Chemotherapy
- Immunotherapy
- Hormone therapy
- Targeted therapy
Global Oncology Adjuvants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oncology Adjuvants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cancer Research Institutes
- Cancer Hospitals
Global Oncology Adjuvants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oncology Adjuvants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Oncology Adjuvants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Oncology Adjuvants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Oncology Adjuvants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Oncology Adjuvants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Eli Lilly
- Amgen
- BMS
- Biogen
- Sanofi
- AstraZeneca
- Pfizer
- Hengrui Medicine
- Hisun Pharmaceutical
- Yibai Pharmaceutical
- SL Pharmaceutical
- Zhendong Pharmaceutical
- Main Luck Pharmaceuticals
- Sanjiu Medical
- Livzon Pharmaceutical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oncology Adjuvants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oncology Adjuvants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oncology Adjuvants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oncology Adjuvants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oncology Adjuvants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oncology Adjuvants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oncology Adjuvants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oncology Adjuvants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oncology Adjuvants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oncology Adjuvants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oncology Adjuvants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oncology Adjuvants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oncology Adjuvants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oncology Adjuvants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oncology Adjuvants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oncology Adjuvants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Oncology Adjuvants Market Siz
