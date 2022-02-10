Parkinsons Disease Therapeutics Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Parkinson’s disease is a type of progressive movement disorder, characterized by muscle rigidity, and tremors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Parkinson s Disease Therapeutics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Parkinson s Disease Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Parkinson s Disease Therapeutics market was valued at 2405.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3558 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oral Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Parkinson s Disease Therapeutics include Abbvie, Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffman-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, H. Lundbeck A/S, Impax Labs, Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA and Novartis AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Parkinson s Disease Therapeutics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Parkinson s Disease Therapeutics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Parkinson s Disease Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oral

Transdermal

Subcutaneous

Intestinal Infusion

Global Parkinson s Disease Therapeutics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Parkinson s Disease Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Parkinson s Disease Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Parkinson s Disease Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Parkinson s Disease Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Parkinson s Disease Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbvie

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

F. Hoffman-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

H. Lundbeck A/S

Impax Labs

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA

Novartis AG

Orion Corporation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB S.A.

Livzon Pharmaceutical

Haisco Pharmaceutical

Jingxin Pharmaceutical

Dongcheng Biochemicals

