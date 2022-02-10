Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pulmonary Dilation Balloon
The pulmonary dilation balloon is a technique used in the treatment of pulmonary valve stenosis. Pulmonary valve stenosis is an abnormality in which there is some deformity on or in the vicinity of the pulmonary valve, and this abnormality slows the blood flow.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pulmonary Dilation Balloon in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Pulmonary Dilation Balloon companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Elation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pulmonary Dilation Balloon include Envaste Medical Instruments, Boston Scientific, Merit Medical, Sino Medical, Lepu Medical, Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co.,Ltd., Grand Pharmaceutical, Yinyi Biotech and Acotec Scientific and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pulmonary Dilation Balloon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Elation
- CRE
Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pulmonary Dilation Balloon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pulmonary Dilation Balloon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pulmonary Dilation Balloon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pulmonary Dilation Balloon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Envaste Medical Instruments
- Boston Scientific
- Merit Medical
- Sino Medical
- Lepu Medical
- Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co.,Ltd.
- Grand Pharmaceutical
- Yinyi Biotech
- Acotec Scientific
- MicroPort Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pulmonary
