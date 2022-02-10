Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The pulmonary dilation balloon is a technique used in the treatment of pulmonary valve stenosis. Pulmonary valve stenosis is an abnormality in which there is some deformity on or in the vicinity of the pulmonary valve, and this abnormality slows the blood flow.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pulmonary Dilation Balloon in global, including the following market information:

Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pulmonary Dilation Balloon companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Elation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pulmonary Dilation Balloon include Envaste Medical Instruments, Boston Scientific, Merit Medical, Sino Medical, Lepu Medical, Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co.,Ltd., Grand Pharmaceutical, Yinyi Biotech and Acotec Scientific and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pulmonary Dilation Balloon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Elation

CRE

Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pulmonary Dilation Balloon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pulmonary Dilation Balloon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pulmonary Dilation Balloon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pulmonary Dilation Balloon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Envaste Medical Instruments

Boston Scientific

Merit Medical

Sino Medical

Lepu Medical

Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co.,Ltd.

Grand Pharmaceutical

Yinyi Biotech

Acotec Scientific

MicroPort Scientific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pulmonary

