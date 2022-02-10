Medical Ablation Technology Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Ablation Technology
Ablation therapy is a type of minimally invasive procedure doctors use to destroy abnormal tissue that occurs with many conditions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Ablation Technology in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Ablation Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Ablation Technology market was valued at 125.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 177.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ThermalAblation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Ablation Technology include Boston Scientific, Biosense Webster, Olympus, AtriCure, Smith & Nephew, AngioDynamics, Galil Medical, CONMED and Abbott, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Ablation Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Ablation Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Ablation Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- ThermalAblation
- Radiofrequency Ablation
- Microwave Ablation
- Laser Ablation
- Cryoablation
Global Medical Ablation Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Ablation Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- CardiovascularAblation
- UrologicalAblation
- NeurologicalAblation
- GynecologicalAblation
- Oncology Ablation
- Ophthalmology Ablation
- Other
Global Medical Ablation Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Medical Ablation Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Ablation Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Ablation Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Boston Scientific
- Biosense Webster
- Olympus
- AtriCure
- Smith & Nephew
- AngioDynamics
- Galil Medical
- CONMED
- Abbott
- ECO Inc.
- Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
- Hygea
- Esaote S.p.A.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Ablation Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Ablation Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Ablation Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Ablation Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Ablation Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Ablation Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Ablation Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Ablation Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Ablation Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Medical Ablation Technology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Ablation Technology Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Ablation Technology Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Ablation Technol
