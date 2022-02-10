Medical Ablation Technology Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ablation therapy is a type of minimally invasive procedure doctors use to destroy abnormal tissue that occurs with many conditions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Ablation Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Ablation Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Ablation Technology market was valued at 125.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 177.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ThermalAblation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Ablation Technology include Boston Scientific, Biosense Webster, Olympus, AtriCure, Smith & Nephew, AngioDynamics, Galil Medical, CONMED and Abbott, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Ablation Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Ablation Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Ablation Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ThermalAblation

Radiofrequency Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Laser Ablation

Cryoablation

Global Medical Ablation Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Ablation Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

CardiovascularAblation

UrologicalAblation

NeurologicalAblation

GynecologicalAblation

Oncology Ablation

Ophthalmology Ablation

Other

Global Medical Ablation Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical Ablation Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Ablation Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Ablation Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boston Scientific

Biosense Webster

Olympus

AtriCure

Smith & Nephew

AngioDynamics

Galil Medical

CONMED

Abbott

ECO Inc.

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Hygea

Esaote S.p.A.

