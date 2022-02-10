Medical X-ray Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical X-ray
Advancement in medical radiation uses took place due to the gradual improvement in techniques and equipment. The presence of X-ray machines in most of the hospitals enables physicians to detect somatic problems, as well as trauma. A chest x-ray is the standard method used in the diagnosis of tuberculosis. Such factors will increase demand for a medical x-ray.
The global Medical X-ray market was valued at 12170 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16220 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of Medical X-ray include Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Canon, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Shimadzu, Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment and Supply Co., Ltd., Beijing Wandong Medical Technology Co.,Ltd. and Shinva Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical X-ray companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical X-ray Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical X-ray Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flat Panel Detectors
- Line Scan Detectors
- Computed Radiography Detectors
- Charge Coupled Device Detectors
Global Medical X-ray Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical X-ray Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Diagnostic Centers
- Hospitals
- Others
Global Medical X-ray Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Medical X-ray Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical X-ray revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical X-ray revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Siemens Healthcare
- GE Healthcare
- Canon
- Philips Healthcare
- Hitachi Medical
- Shimadzu
- Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment and Supply Co., Ltd.
- Beijing Wandong Medical Technology Co.,Ltd.
- Shinva Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd.
- Neusoft Group
- Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co.,Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical X-ray Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical X-ray Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical X-ray Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical X-ray Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical X-ray Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical X-ray Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical X-ray Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical X-ray Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical X-ray Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Medical X-ray Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical X-ray Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical X-ray Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical X-ray Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Medical X-ray Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Flat Panel Detectors
