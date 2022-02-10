Medical X-ray Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Advancement in medical radiation uses took place due to the gradual improvement in techniques and equipment. The presence of X-ray machines in most of the hospitals enables physicians to detect somatic problems, as well as trauma. A chest x-ray is the standard method used in the diagnosis of tuberculosis. Such factors will increase demand for a medical x-ray.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical X-ray in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical X-ray Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical X-ray market was valued at 12170 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16220 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flat Panel Detectors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical X-ray include Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Canon, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Shimadzu, Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment and Supply Co., Ltd., Beijing Wandong Medical Technology Co.,Ltd. and Shinva Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical X-ray companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical X-ray Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical X-ray Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flat Panel Detectors

Line Scan Detectors

Computed Radiography Detectors

Charge Coupled Device Detectors

Global Medical X-ray Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical X-ray Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Others

Global Medical X-ray Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical X-ray Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical X-ray revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical X-ray revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Canon

Philips Healthcare

Hitachi Medical

Shimadzu

Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment and Supply Co., Ltd.

Beijing Wandong Medical Technology Co.,Ltd.

Shinva Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd.

Neusoft Group

Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co.,Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical X-ray Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical X-ray Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical X-ray Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical X-ray Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical X-ray Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical X-ray Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical X-ray Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical X-ray Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical X-ray Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Medical X-ray Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical X-ray Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical X-ray Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical X-ray Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Medical X-ray Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Flat Panel Detectors

