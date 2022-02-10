Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices
Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery is performed to treat disease occurring in various parts of brain, spinal cord or skull base through a small opening. Diseased area may require repair, removal and in the worst cases replacement which is being done through neurosurgery. Neurosurgical device used for the visualization purpose inside the human brain or spinal cord is known as Endoscope which is kind of a small microscope inserted through minimal invasion.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices in global, including the following market information:
- Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices market was valued at 2720.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3607.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Intracranial Surgery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices include Karl Storz, Olympus, Conmed, Richard Wolf, Boston Scientific, Integra LifeSciences, Aesculap, Smith & Nephew and Medtronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Intracranial Surgery
- Endonasal Neurosurgery
- Spinal Surgery
Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Karl Storz
- Olympus
- Conmed
- Richard Wolf
- Boston Scientific
- Integra LifeSciences
- Aesculap
- Smith & Nephew
- Medtronic
- NICO Corp
- Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co.,Ltd.
- Sonoscape Medical
- Peijia Medical Limited
- Microport Medical (Group)
- Sino Medical
- Kindly Enterprise
- Tiansong Medical
- Kinetic Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Minimally Inva
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Japan Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Sales Market Report 2021
Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market Research Report 2021