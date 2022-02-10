Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The frequency of invasive fungal infections has dramatically increased in the recent years and has high mortality and morbidity. Accurate and early diagnosis is very important for the appropriate antifungal therapy. Conventional techniques like microbiology, radiological and histological remain the basis of diagnosis but have limited impact on clinical decision making. There is always a need to characterize fungi accurately and quickly, which can be done by mycology immunoassays test. The fungi are parasitic and saprophytic eukaryotic organisms. The diagnostic methods for fungal infections are direct examination, radiology, and fungal culture and non-culture methods.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mycology Immunoassays Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mycology Immunoassays Testing market was valued at 1847.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2629.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ELISA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mycology Immunoassays Testing include Roche, Abbott, Siemens, Beckman Coulter, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, bioM?rieux, ELITechGroup, MiraVista Diagnostics and Autobio Diagnostics CO.,Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mycology Immunoassays Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ELISA

Rapid Tests

ELISPOT

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Global Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Others

Global Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mycology Immunoassays Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mycology Immunoassays Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roche

Abbott

Siemens

Beckman Coulter

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

bioM?rieux

ELITechGroup

MiraVista Diagnostics

Autobio Diagnostics CO.,Ltd.

CapitalBio Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mycology Immunoassays Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mycology Immunoassays Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mycology Immunoassays Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mycology Immunoassays Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mycology Immunoassays Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mycology Immunoassays Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mycology Immunoassays Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mycology Immunoassays Testing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

