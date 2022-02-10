Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Neurodegenerative disease or neurodegeneration refers to the progressive damage or wear and tear of the nerve cells. Neurodegenerative disease causes loss of abilities like decision making and eventually memory loss.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neurodegenerative Drugs in global, including the following market information:

Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Neurodegenerative Drugs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Neurodegenerative Drugs market was valued at 118360 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 174250 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

NMDA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neurodegenerative Drugs include Novartis, Pfizer, Merck Serono, Biogen Idec, TEVA, UCB, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Neurodegenerative Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

NMDA

SSRIs

Dopamine Inhibitors

Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Parkinson s Disease

Huntington Disease

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Alzheimer s Disease

Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Neurodegenerative Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Neurodegenerative Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Neurodegenerative Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Neurodegenerative Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novartis

Pfizer

Merck Serono

Biogen Idec

TEVA

UCB

Boehringer Ingelheim

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Livzon Pharmaceutical

Haisco Pharmaceutical

Jingxin Pharmaceutical

Dongcheng Biochemicals

Hisun Pharmaceutical

Luye Pharma

Ark Pharmaceutical

Kanghong Pharmaceutical

Huahai Pharmaceutical

BORA PHARMACEUTICALS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neurodegenerative Drugs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neurodegenerative Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Neurodegenerative Drugs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurodegenerative Drugs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neurodegenerative Drugs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurodegenerative Drugs Companies

4 Sights by Product

