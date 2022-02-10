Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market was valued at 596.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Anhydrous aluminum chloride is an inorganic chemical compound that does not contain water molecules. It is a grayish-white or yellowish crystalline compound with a characteristic odor. It is used as a powerful Lewis acid catalyst in several chemical reactions, mainly in Friedel-Crafts alkylations and Friedel-Crafts acylations. Anhydrous aluminum chloride occurs in two forms: granule and powder.The granule form segment is the fastest-growing segment of the anhydrous aluminum chloride market. The high demand for granular anhydrous aluminum chloride is primarily driven by its characteristics, such as excellent flow properties, particle size uniformity, small surface area, and increased compressibility.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Granule

Powder

By Applications:

Dyes and Pigments

Pesticides

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Hydrocarbon Resins

Fumed Alumina

Electrolytic Production of Aluminum

Titanium Dioxide

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Granule

1.4.3 Powder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Dyes and Pigments

1.5.3 Pesticides

1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

1.5.5 Hydrocarbon Resins

1.5.6 Fumed Alumina

1.5.7 Electrolytic Production of Aluminum

1.5.8 Titanium Dioxide

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market

1.8.1 Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

