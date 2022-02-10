Global Fiber Glass Mesh Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fiber Glass Mesh market was valued at 493.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.77% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fiberglass mesh is a neatly woven, crisscross pattern of fiberglass thread that is used to create new products such as tape and filters. When it is used as a filter, it is not uncommon for the manufacturer to spray a PVC coating to make it stronger and last longer.In 2010, GlassFibreEurope had alleged that Chinese companies Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Jushi Group and New Changhai Group dumped large, unfairly priced quantities of fiberglass rovings, chopped strands, yarns and mats into the European market in recent years. At the same time, EU start anti-dumping investigation of glass fiber mesh fabric originating in China. Major exporters of Fiber Glass Mesh in such as Yuyao Mingda Fiberglass Co. Ltd, Grand Composite, Jiangsu Tianyu Fibre Co. Ltd were get involved. This event has dealt a heavy blow to China`s fiberglass mesh industry.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

C-Glass

E-Glass

By Applications:

External Wall Insulation

Building Waterproofing

