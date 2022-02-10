Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices (OVDs) are used in cataract surgery as a viscoelastic solution to create and maintain space in the anterior chamber of the eye. OVDs have generally been used during phacoemulsification, implantation of intraocular lens, to protect corneal endothelium, and as a coating to surgical instruments. OVDs are transparent, gel like viscous substances having elastic properties. OVDs have properties of both fluids and solids. The differentiating feature in OVDs can be because of viscosity, pseudoplasticity, viscoelasticity, and coatability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices market was valued at 2067.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2413.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dispersive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices include Abbott Medical Optics, Carl-Zeiss, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Pfizer, Allergan, Hyaltech and Valeant Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dispersive

Cohesive

Combined

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Medical Optics

Carl-Zeiss

Novartis

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Pfizer

Allergan

Hyaltech

Valeant Pharma

CIMA Technology

Rayner

Haohai Biological

Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Bloomage Biotechnology

Eyebright Medical

Imeik Technology

