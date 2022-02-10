Global Fuel Additives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fuel Additives market was valued at 454.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fuel Additives is used in heavy fuel oil to control high temperature corrosion and ash fouling of gas turbine hot section components.In 2016, the global fuel additives market is led by Europe, capturing about 40.44% of global fuel additives production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 39.31% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of fuel additives are Chemtura(LANXESS), Baker(GE), Dorf Ketal, Systems Separation, Magna Group and Martin Marietta etc. Baker (GE) is the world leader, holding 23.39% sales market share in 2016.

By Market Verdors:

Lanxess

Baker(GE)

Dorf Ketal

Systems Separation

Turbotect

Innospec

Pentol

Martin Marietta

Van Mannekus

Magna Group

Turbine-Power-Cleaner

Conntect

Osian Marine Chemicals

By Types:

Magnesium Sulfonate

Magnesium Carboxylate

Magnesium Hydroxide

By Applications:

Electric Power

Vessel Bunkering

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fuel Additives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fuel Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Magnesium Sulfonate

1.4.3 Magnesium Carboxylate

1.4.4 Magnesium Hydroxide

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fuel Additives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Electric Power

1.5.3 Vessel Bunkering

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fuel Additives Market

1.8.1 Global Fuel Additives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fuel Additives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fuel Additives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fuel Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fuel Additives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Fuel Additives Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Fuel Additives Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Fuel Additives Sales Volume

